CALIFORNIA CITY — Data gathered by the California City Chamber of Commerce shows the potential for growth and development for the City.
Chamber President Alexia Svedja shared at the Feb. 23 City Council meeting two years of research conducted under an economic development grant working for Kern County.
“Most people don’t realize what is out here but I have to say that conversation has definitely changed,” she said. “Me working with the County was really advantageous for our community.”
Svedja noted that despite the City’s potential, it needs specific data in order to draw in key industry sectors such as retail.
“Just telling people we are great and wonderful isn’t going to get us to the finish line,” she said.
Svejda’s report was compiled into the 2020 California City community profile, which is available on the Chamber’s website.
The community profile contains data ranging from demographics, household and individual income, to snapshots of the East Kern’s major industries and education level.
Svejda said the 20% no-diploma population pales in comparison to the bigger picture.
“When you look at us as a whole at Kern County, we on the east side are better educated than the rest of the county,” she said. “It’s not a surprise considering we have China Lake, Mojave Air and Space Port, and Edwards Air Force Base that really bolsters the demographics of our education.”
Svedja noted that a high “negative indicator” for the City includes a 22.8% unemployment rate, which was higher five years ago. She said that was due to the federal government adjusting the formula that calculates unemployment.
“It is what it is, and hopefully we can work on changing that,” Svejda said.
Some of the positive indicators highlighted in the report include a median household income of $50,848. The median disposable income for the City in 2019 was $41,861 per household, according to the report.
A comparison of the East Kern science and engineering workforce in and around the City to the national level shows the 39.15% or higher of the people in that sector 25 years and older had at least a bachelor’s degree.
Svejda said additional work done by the Brookings Institute in partnership with the county has identified educational clusters that can be grown especially the Antelope Valley region, which has been identified as an “aerospace cluster.”
Svejda indicated she’s been working or speaking with people from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, from Edwards Air Force Base’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, Mojave Air and Space Port, and others to take advantage of that cluster.
She said all the data involved helps make the area more attractive to businesses and development looking at the City and support the aerospace industry.
Svejda said she’s been trying to work with the county and others to bring an apprentice program to the City and the surrounding area, as well as a high school mobile welding program.
“The conversation has been started and I hope to come back in a few months with an update,” she said.
The City’s proximity to highways 58 and 14 and connections to major rail lines puts it in a prime location when considering its distance to the Port of Long Beach.
“We are very well situated for logistics,” Svejda said. “A potential hub located in California City would be advantageous, especially if cuts downtime for trucks.”
The report also details the City’s retail and job “leakage,” or the number of residents who travel for specific services and shopping needs.
At least 2,160 people commute each day from the City to other communities for work including Mojave and Edwards. In comparison, 1,341 people commute to Mojave for work because of the Mojave Air and Space Port and 937 people drove to Boron because of the Rio Tinto US Borax Mine.
“That’s a labor force that if we have good jobs in the City could choose not to commute,” Svejda said.
She added when including populations in the outlying communities such as Cantil and North Edwards, another 2,020 people are commuting out of the area for work.
