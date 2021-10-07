PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s education COVID-19 dashboard for transitional kindergarten through 12th grade is available.
Users can look up COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 per district, active COVID-19 outbreaks by school, and vaccination rates and weekly testing volume. The data is refreshed every Wednesday based on information reported to public health from schools on COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff.
Visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/education/index.htm to view the dashboard.
California became the first state in the nation, this past summer, to implement school masking and staff vaccination measures. School employees must either be vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit to weekly testing. Schools are required to be in full compliance with the policy by Oct. 15. The state is also the first in the nation to require student vaccinations by grade level, adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required for school, such as the vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella. The first vaccine deadline for seventh through 12th grades is expected to be July 1.
According to the most recent data available, for the week of Sept. 20 to 26, Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District conducted 121 COVID-19 tests. Acton-Ague Dulce Unified has a 40.4% vaccination rate among children ages 12 to 17 with at least one dose. The COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people is 30.7% for Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District.
Antelope Valley Union High School District conducted 1,110 tests from Sept. 20 to 26. Eastside Union School District conducted 54 tests while Lancaster School District conduced 135 tests. Palmdale School District conducted 173 tests. Westside Union School District conducted 36 tests, and Wilsona School District conducted one test.
The county’s map shows AV Union High School District and Eastside Union School District with a combined vaccination rate of 52.4% among children ages 12 to 17 with at least one dose. The combined COVID-19 case rate for AV Union High School District and Eastside Union School District is 41 per 100,000 people. AV Union High School District and Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Elementary School District have a combined 10.1% vaccination rate. The combined case rate for AV Union High School District and Hughes Elizabeth Lakes Elementary School District is 11.5 cases per 100,000 people.
AV Union High School District and Keppel Union School District’s combined vaccination rate is 44.4%. The combined case rate for AV Union High School District and Keppel Union School District is 18.2 cases per 100,000. AV Union High School District and Lancaster School District’s combined vaccination rate is 48.3%. The combined case rate for AV Union High School District and Lancaster School District is 49.6 per 100,000 people.
AV Union High School District and Palmdale School District’s combined vaccination rate is 63.2%. AV Union High School District and Palmdale School District’s combined case rate is 37.4 per 100,000.
AV Union High School District and Westside Union School District have a combined 51.8%. The combined COVID-19 case rate for AV Union High School District and Westside Union School District is 30.1 per 100,000.
AV Union High School District and Wilsona School District’s combined vaccination rate is 73.7%. AV Union High School District and Wilsona School District have a combined case rate of 46.9 per 100,000 people.
Among active COVID-19 outbreaks, Eastside High School had five student cases and one staff member case, in addition to 96 student close contacts, with the outbreak type described as youth sports, as of Sept. 24.
As of Aug. 27, Quartz Hill High School reported 12 student cases, no staff cases, 34 student close contacts and two staff close contacts, also in youth sports. As of Sept. 10, Palmdale High School had 15 student cases, one staff case, 43 student close contacts and one staff close contact in a youth sports.
In the Palmdale School District, as of Sept. 15, Summerwind Elementary School reported 10 student cases and three staff cases with 45 student close contacts and one staff close contact in a classroom setting.
Its obvious the vaccine does not work...CoVid is political, with the ultra fearful sheeple supporting the power hungry dictators. Seems Covid does not infect sophisticated people (like the ones at Obama's Birthday Party), Seems Covid does not infect Postal Workers, Seems Covid does not affect Governors (especially those dining at the French Laundry), Seems Covid does not affect Beauty Salons, at least the one that Nancy Pelosi goes to.....No Covid just attacks idiots, and paranoid morons, that believe everything they are told by our government ( I guess they never heard of Edward Snowden)..these people are known as sheeple...also know as useful idiots. They are morons, that cannot connect the dots of reality. They let their Govt. think for them...because they know they lack the intelligence to make the right choices. Then you have the complete opposite of "sheeple", they are called Patriots..they believe govt. is here as an enhancement to society...not as complete authority over everything. They have seen how most things that the Govt. controls is a total disaster. Those disasters include budget mismanagement (ie. the debt ceiling an issue as you read this right now), Global issues like Afghanistan (those that we abandoned, and ignored), the Federal reserve...(You are probably going to see their HUGE failure in the near future), The Housing (Subprime bubble because income verification was a "Racist act action") collapse in 2008..lets face it most people (this means you) have the memory span of a moth ( I am thankful that I have an eidetic memory...come in handy). Worst thing you will ever hear is "I am from the Govt. and I am here to help" (Ronald Reagan). Now what the sheeple need to do is stand back, and let the Patriots pursue Life, Liberty, and Happiness. It's what our courageous forefathers wanted us to do. Seems the courage of our forefathers has been diluted over time with some people, (those instilled with great cowardice)... (3rd worlders run from their country, instead of staying and making changes..kinda cowardly don't you think?). Seems not only does Misery like company...seems Cowardice also likes company. So the Cowards (aka Sheeple) should just stay at home, and let their govt support "all" their needs (kinda like dogs being fed at a kennel). And the Patriots who ancestors "earned" them the right to Life Liberty and Happiness should go out and do just that...Be Happy. Maybe a company will come up with miniature Pelosi and Obama shrine dolls, that way the sheeple can stay home and worship their idols...their Deity should I say....To all the Patriots I say..""Enjoy the Day"" and to all the Sheeple I say... "Mask up and Kneel". Only you can make the decision, as to how "your" day will go today....choose wisely Father Time does not give out..... "Do-Overs"
