Denmark Quran Burnings

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen (from left), Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard and Deputy Prime Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen present a bill on a Quran burning ban Friday in Christiansborg, Copenhagen.

 Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish government on Friday said it will propose a law that would make it illegal to desecrate any holy book in Denmark, where a recent string of public desecrations of the Quran by a handful of anti-Islam activists has sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

Denmark has been viewed as a country that facilitates insults and denigration of the cultures, religions and traditions of other countries, the government said.

