PALMDALE — Antelope Valley residents will want to keep the sunscreen handy and the shade nearby as the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Friday with “dangerously hot conditions.”
Temperatures between 100 and 112 degrees are expected in the Antelope Valley, including the foothills, and the Santa Clarita Valley.
The excessive heat warning is in effect from 10 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the weather service, which warned of the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Forecasters advised people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the weather service said.
They also advised to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
