PALMDALE — Antelope Valley residents will want to keep the sunscreen handy and the shade nearby as the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Friday with “dangerously hot conditions.”

Temperatures between 100 and 112 degrees are expected in the Antelope Valley, including the foothills, and the Santa Clarita Valley.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.