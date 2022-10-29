Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

WEINSTEIN

 Etienne Laurent

LOS ANGELES — An attorney for Harvey Weinstein, on Friday, repeatedly challenged a woman over why she didn’t raise more objections or leave the hotel room in Puerto Rico where she said he sexually assaulted her during a 2003 film shoot.

Attorney Mark Werksman asked the woman, known during Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial only as Ashley M., whether she ever had a second thought where she said to herself, “I’m just going to walk right back out that door?”

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Search the Net...You will find pictures of Oafra handing over a young innocent girl to Weinstein at a party. Like a Zoo keeper handing the Wolves their dinner. Take a close look at the "Grin" on Oafra's face....if you dare.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.