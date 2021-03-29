PALMDALE — A local non-profit organization is using the power of dance and music to help residents with Parkinson’s disease.
Dance 4 Your Health provides free online dance classes to help rehabilitate people and combat the effects of Parkinson’s disease and other degenerative neurological diseases.
The free dance classes are offered via Zoom on Tuesdays at noon and on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Lisa Sandoval, president of USA Dance Antelope Valley Chapter, said that although the classes are designed for people with Parkison’s, they are open to everyone.
“It’s really open to, obviously, the population of individuals with Parkinson’s, but also, anyone who has a neurogenic disorder or even seniors,” she said.
Sandoval said that her father, who does not have Parkison’s but has had a bad tremor for more than 40 years, started taking classes in Denver and began seeing relief.
“What we’re finding is that people who do have Parkinson’s, that over time and doing (the classes), their tremors are decreasing,” she said.
Sandoval also said they’re gaining their happiness back as well.
“Depression is a really big thing for people with neurogenic impairments, and even for caregivers,” she said.
The Palmdale-based non-profit applied for its first grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation almost three years ago to fund the program and bring it to the Antelope Valley community.
“We applied for (the grant) and I believe that one was $9,000 right which is a lot of money,” she said. “We had a class in Lancaster where people would come in once a week, and they would do the program.”
Sandoval said the grant also covered one of her trainers, Lorena Bravo, to venture to New York and be properly trained by Dance for PD at the Mark Morris Dance studio in Brooklyn.
“You need to understand Parkinson’s disease and understand that it’s not like teaching somebody ballroom dancing,” she said. “You need to have different levels, have the seated options. You have to be able to modify things for everybody who’s got different abilities.”
Sandoval said after the first grant was used up, they fundraised for a full year before applying for a $19,000 grant last year in hopes of expanding the program to the Santa Clarita community.
“We found out June 6 that we got the grant,” she said. “Well, we’re in the middle of COVID. Luckily, we kind of pivoted, and we said, ‘Let’s do it virtually.’ ”
The group ended up purchasing equipment such as a mixing board, lights and a camera for Bravo as they transitioned the classes online. However, the equipment had to be purchased through USA Dance because the new grant didn’t cover costs for equipment.
The nonprofit is going to apply for a third grant through the Parkinson’s Foundation. Sandoval said they reached out and informed her that they are the only group offering this service in this region.
“I think that anytime that we move, it makes our brains go to a different state,” Sandoval said. “We get into a happier state, we’re in a place where we’re not in the negative.”
Visit https://dance4yourhealth.com/ for details about the program and to sign up for a class.
