LANCASTER — The Lancaster BLVD Association will hold BLVD Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. today on Lancaster Boulevard.
Downtown streets will transform into a groovy playground of jubilee and joy. The event is a tribute to educators and students alike.
Hosted by the Lancaster BLVD Association, the dance features live DJs and interactive activities that promise immersive experiences, as well as a giant foam dance party and an outdoor roller skating rink. Also planned are a virtual reality game truck, bounce house, an Antelope Valley Transit Authority bus to explore and a cuddly petting zoo.
Local sponsors will be doing giveaways for educators and students, with such items as backpacks, teacher classroom supplies, foam parties. A 50/50 raffle includes a chance to win a minimum of $1,000.
For details, visit www.theblvdlancaster.com/blvd-dance.
