BRASILIA, Brazil — Two dams broke, Sunday, in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding in a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes.
The city governments of Jussiape and Itambe posted warnings on social media urging people to seek safety.
“A dam with a high volume of water has broken and a strong flash flood is expected to affect the municipality of Itambe in a few moments. All residents should evacuate from the banks of the river Verruga urgently,” said the city message posted on Instagram.
The Bahia state government’s press office said heavy rains have caused floods that have killed 18 people and affected at least 50 cities.
