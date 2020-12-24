DALLAS — A former California police chief will be the next leader of the Dallas police department and the Texas city’s first Hispanic chief.
Eddie Garcia, who retired as police chief in San Jose this year, will replace outgoing Police Chief U. Renee Hall, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced Wednesday. Garcia’s first day on the job is set for Feb. 3.
Garcia spent nearly three decades rising through the ranks of the San Jose police department before eventually taking over the top job there. He will succeed Hall, who was the first woman to serve a Dallas chief.
