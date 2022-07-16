SRINAGAR, India — The exiled Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, on Friday, arrived in India’s remote Ladakh region bordering China where he received a rousing reception.
Thousands of people lined both sides of the road outside the airport in the cold desert region’s Leh town to welcome the Dalai Lama, who is touring outside his base in the northern Indian city of Dharmsala for the first time since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, in 2020. He will stay in Ladakh for about 45 days.
The Dalai Lama has made Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts Tibetan exiles.
Officials said at least 20,000 people gathered all along the road to the Dalai Lama’s summer palace, some six miles from the airport. The ride took the spiritual leader about 90 minutes, since the entire stretch was filled with people jostling and some dancing in traditional attire.
They welcomed the spiritual leader by waving religious flags and Tibetan flags and showering the road with flower petals. At least 7,000 Tibetans live in Ladakh.
“Happy. Once more (I have) come (to) Ladakh,” the Dalai Lama said in tangled English as he entered his palace. “These people showing from heart this.”
