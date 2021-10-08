SAN DIEGO — The Afghan man was attending a conference in California as part of his job for a US-government funded project in Afghanistan when the Taliban sent a written death threat to his home, forcing him to make a heart-wrenching decision: He would not return to his wife and two young sons and instead would seek asylum and try to bring them to the United States.
Two years later, Mohammad said he regrets leaving them, and wished he had never worked for the US government given the price he has paid.
As Mohammad tried to get visas for his family, his wife collapsed in 2020 and died of a heart attack while the Taliban threatened them. Mohammad, who lives in California, has been fighting ever since to be reunited with his sons, who are now nine and 11, and are moving from house-to-house, living in hiding with their grandmother and uncle, he said. He asked that only his first name be used to protect them.
On Thursday, the International Refugee Assistance Project, whose lawyers are working on his behalf, filed a lawsuit in a federal court in San Francisco against Secretary of State Antony Blinken, alleging the administration failed in its legal obligations under the Afghan Allies Protection Act to help his family despite his work for the US government during the 20-year war there.
“The only thing that I want is just one hug” from my kids, Mohammad said.
Mohammad said he has repeatedly asked the US government for help. He contacted the State Department in August after bullets pierced the home where his sons were hiding before the Taliban took control of the country.
