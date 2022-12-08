LONG BEACH — An Inglewood man was charged, Wednesday, with killing his 1-year-old daughter, who was found in the Los Angeles River, authorities said.
Jayveyon Burley, 22, was charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. He appeared in court, Wednesday, but his arraignment was continued to January, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement.
