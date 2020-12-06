LANCASTER — A 34-year-old man was in custody Saturday suspected of killing his 12-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.
Maurice Taylor Sr. was booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of murder and held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris confirmed to the Antelope Valley Press that the two teenagers were decapitated.
“It’s incredibly sad,” he said. “It defies explanation.”
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau said that based upon what was released from the homicide detectives, that information has not been disclosed.
“We cannot release (that) unless thfe homicide detectives have confirmed it,” a Sheriff’s Information Bureau spokesperson said Saturday. “It’s a sensitive case, obviously.”
Asked how he knew the victims were decapitated, Parris replied: “I’m the mayor of this city. I’m supposed to know these things.”
The victims’ names will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
The deaths were reported at 7:50 a.m. Friday in a home in the 45000 block of Century Circle in Lancaster, Ortiz said.
Paramedics went to the location on a report of a possible natural gas leak, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
However, sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters at the scene that the pair may have been stabbed to death, and apparently did not die as a result of a natural gas leak.
“Detectives have learned that the deceased male and female both appeared to be suffering from lacerations and stab wounds,” Ortiz said.
A man, woman and two children were questioned by homicide detectives, the sheriff’s department said.
