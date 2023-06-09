The Los Angeles county district attorney’s office said Thursday it has left Twitter due to barrage of “vicious” homophobic attacks that were not removed by the social media platform even after they were reported.

The account, which went by the handle @LADAOffice, no longer exists on Twitter.

Jimzan 3

Kinda cowardly no names were mentioned...just "@LADAOffice" but that's how the Scumbags (IMHO) at the Associated Press roll....The "Center for Countering Digital Hate" reminds of Clinton's fake label he put on Jeffrey Epstein's Island "The helping young women Sanctuary"(appx). IMHO putting a B.S. label on your agenda does not make you Honest and it does not give you Integrity...it makes you a liar and a Weasel...Parasites will follow you...free money and free dope does that to some people...IMHO

