LOS ANGELES — A man who spent 33 years in prison for a Baldwin Park shooting was proclaimed innocent Thursday by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who said the man was wrongfully convicted of attempted murder.
Daniel Saldana was convicted in 1990 for an Oct. 27, 1989 shooting that targeted six high school students who were driving after a football game. According to prosecutors, the suspects mistook the group for gang members and opened fire, injuring two of them.
