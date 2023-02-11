Ex-Officer-Homicide Charges Dropped

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins plans to drop manslaughter charges against a former police officer who killed a carjacking suspect and became the first ever to be charged for an on-duty killing, saying the charges were politically motivated.

 Associated Press files

Jenkins said in a letter sent Wednesday to Attorney General Rob Bonta that she intends to drop the charges against San Francisco police officer Christopher Samayoa at a March 1 hearing.

Jenkins said in a letter sent Wednesday to Attorney General Rob Bonta that she intends to drop the charges against San Francisco police officer Christopher Samayoa at a March 1 hearing.

