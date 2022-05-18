GALT, Calif. (AP) — A suspect, in a 1988 sexual assault and killing of a 79-year-old woman in a small Northern California community, has been identified thanks to advanced DNA testing done on scrapings from the victim’s fingernails, authorities said, Tuesday.
Terry Leroy Bramble was 32 years old when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled Lucille Hultgren inside her home, Galt Police Chief Brian Kalinowski said.
Bramble was homeless and a registered sex offender when he died, in 2011, of natural causes while living under a bridge on Highway 99 in Galt, Kalinowski said.
Bramble’s DNA, collected during a 1992 sexual assault conviction in San Joaquin County, matched DNA found in fingernail scrapings collected from Hultgren’s body, helping detectives solve the 34-year-old cold case, said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.
“The fingernail scrapings became the key to solving this case,” she said.
Schubert said DNA testing has advanced so much that a very small amount of genetic material is needed to get a DNA profile.
In the past, a DNA sample had to be the size of a quarter to be able to get a profile.
