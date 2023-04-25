OAKLAND — A San Francisco Bay Area prosecutor announced Tuesday that her office had filed perjury and bribery charges against a longtime Oakland homicide detective.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Y. Price filed two felony counts against Phong Tran, saying that he lied under oath during a murder trial in 2016 and at a preliminary hearing in 2014. He was also charged with felony bribery and attempted bribery of a witness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.