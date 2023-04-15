Cash App Founder Slain

Khazar Elyassnia (left) stands Friday in the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, ahead of an appearance by her brother, Nima Momeni, who has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee. Elyassnia’s husband, Dino Elyssania, is to her right.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — The 38-year-old tech consultant charged with the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee planned the attack, drove the victim to a secluded spot and stabbed him over an apparent dispute related to the man’s sister, prosecutors said in a court document released Friday.

The motion to detain Nima Momeni without bail is the first official accounting of what may have led to the stabbing death of Lee in a deserted part of downtown San Francisco early morning on April 4. Momeni was arrested Thursday and appeared in a San Francisco courtroom Friday but did not enter a plea.

