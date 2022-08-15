LANCASTER — More than 285 cyclists participated in the second annual 14.2-mile Tour de Luke charitable bike ride — riding a total of 4,047 miles and raising a total of $4,000.
The event, held July 16, was organized by the City of Lancaster and Lucky Luke Brewing in Lancaster, with support from other local partners, including Team LAKAYS Cycling, the Squeaky Wheel Bike Shop, Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club, High Desert Cycling, the City of Palmdale, Air Reel Drone Services, the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Advanced Printing & Graphics, the BLVD Association and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The 14.2-mile community bike ride started and ended at the Lucky Luke Brewing, where cyclists enjoyed an after-party with complimentary beer, event swag, raffles and live music by local band Reality Check.
“We were so excited to see nearly 300 people come out for this year’s event to have fun together, get active and raise funds for a good cause,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said.
The 2022 primary charitable partner, Resurrection Cycles, is a local nonprofit bike shop whose mission is to “change lives by providing the tools to get people working and the wheels to get there.” They offer low-cost bicycles and bicycle repair to those in need. Since 2019, Resurrection Cycles has been providing affordable, reliable transportation to community members whose main sources of commuting are via bike, whether it be an unhoused neighbor or disadvantaged youth.
“All our event organizers and supporters helped ensure the cyclists were safe and well cared for during the ride in the summer heat,” Parris said. “We are grateful to everyone — the participants, event partners, sponsors and vendors — who helped make this event a success.”
In 2023, the City of Lancaster will continue to partner with Lucky Luke Brewing to raise money for Resurrection Cycles.
“My husband and I really enjoy cycling and wanted to share our enthusiasm with other community members,” Samantha Schmitz, Lucky Luke’s Owner, said. “We were thinking about organizing a charity bike ride, and since the city was already organizing community bike rides, we reached out to combine our efforts.
“We are thrilled at how the partnership with the city has unfolded. Tour de Luke is all about the love of bikes and sharing that with others, like Resurrection Cycles, who also have so much passion for the sport.”
Tour De Luke supports See and Be Seen programming. The city initiative promotes transportation safety while providing bike repair clinics for students, community bike rides and a bike donation program.
