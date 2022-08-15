Tour de Luke

Cyclists ride along Lancaster Boulevard during last month’s 14.2-mile Tour de Luke charitable bike ride, which raised $4,000, thanks to a total of 4,047 miles ridden.

 Photo courtesy of City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — More than 285 cyclists participated in the second annual 14.2-mile Tour de Luke charitable bike ride — riding a total of 4,047 miles and raising a total of $4,000.

The event, held July 16, was organized by the City of Lancaster and Lucky Luke Brewing in Lancaster, with support from other local partners, including Team LAKAYS Cycling, the Squeaky Wheel Bike Shop, Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club, High Desert Cycling, the City of Palmdale, Air Reel Drone Services, the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Advanced Printing & Graphics, the BLVD Association and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.