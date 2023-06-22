Los Angeles Councilmember

Los Angeles City Council member Curren Price Jr., who faces embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest charges, vowed Wednesday to remain on the council, imploring his colleagues to allow him to remain as a Friday decision looms on whether to suspend him.

LOS ANGELES — City Councilman Curren Price called on his colleagues Wednesday to allow him to remain on the body while he fights criminal charges, ahead of Friday’s decision by a council committee on his possible suspension.

“I have lived my entire life in public service honorably and with no other focus than the best interests of my constituents. As such, I am eager to respond both to the misguided charges that have been filed against me, and the unfair aspersions that have been cast upon my wife. I am confident that the court, and any fair observers, will recognize that these charges are unwarranted,” Price wrote in a statement released Wednesday.

