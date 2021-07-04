HAVANA — Cuba evacuated 180,000 people amid fears Sunday that Tropical Storm Elsa could cause heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people.
The Cuban government opened shelters and moved to protect sugarcane and cocoa crops ahead of the storm. Most of those evacuated went to relatives’ homes, while some people sheltered at government facilities. Hundreds living in mountainous areas took refuge in natural caves prepared for the emergency.
The storm’s next target was Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 15 counties, including in Miami-Dade County, where a high-rise condominium building collapsed last week.
Late Sunday afternoon, Elsa’s center was near Cuba’s southern coast, about 65 miles west of Cabo Cruz, and was moving northwest at 15 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The center said the storm was expected to gradually weaken while moving across Cuba today.
“After Elsa emerges over the Florida Straits and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, some slight restrengthening is possible,’’ it said.
The storm killed one person on St. Lucia, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.
