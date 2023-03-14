Noah Cuatro

CUATRO

LANCASTER — The parents of a four-year-old Palmdale boy who died in July 2019 are scheduled to appear in an Antelope Valley courtroom on April 18 for a pretrial hearing in their son’s death. The pretrial hearing was rescheduled from March 7.

A grand jury indicted Ursula Elaine Juarez, now 29, and Jose Maria Cuatro Jr., now 31, on one count each murder and torture in January 2020. One jury will hear the cases for both defendants. The trial is expected to take place this September or October.

