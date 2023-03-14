LANCASTER — The parents of a four-year-old Palmdale boy who died in July 2019 are scheduled to appear in an Antelope Valley courtroom on April 18 for a pretrial hearing in their son’s death. The pretrial hearing was rescheduled from March 7.
A grand jury indicted Ursula Elaine Juarez, now 29, and Jose Maria Cuatro Jr., now 31, on one count each murder and torture in January 2020. One jury will hear the cases for both defendants. The trial is expected to take place this September or October.
Cuatro also faces one count each of assault on a child causing death and sexual penetration with a child under the age of 10. Juarez also faces one count of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause death.
The couple pleaded not guilty. Both have been held since their arrest in September 2019. Bail is set at $4 million for Cuatro and $3 million for Juarez, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center.
If convicted as charged, Cuatro faces a possible maximum sentence of 47 years to life in state prison and Juarez could face up to 32 years to life in prison.
Noah Cuatro’s parents reported a drowning in their family pool in the 1200 block of East Avenue S around 4 p.m. on July 5, 2019, but the boy’s injuries later raised suspicions about how he died.
According to the indictment, Jose Cuatro allegedly sexually assaulted his son on the same date. The couple is accused of torturing the boy over a four-month period beginning in April 2019, according to the indictment.
Noah Cuatro was taken to Palmdale Regional Medical Center, then transferred to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where he was pronounced dead the morning of July 6, 2019.
According to an August 2020 report by ABC 7, the autopsy report said that “Noah died of asphyxiation and blunt force trauma. The coroner found healing rib fractures and sexual assault trauma consistent with sodomization, among other injuries.”
Noah Cuatro’s parents were questioned but not arrested at that time and his three siblings were taken into protective custody. He was under the supervision of the Department of Children and Family Services at the time of his death.
In July 2020, Noah Cuatro’s great-grandmother, Evangelina Hernandez, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Los Angeles County on behalf of herself and the boy’s sister and two brothers, all minors.
Noah Cuatro’s death occurred after multiple reports of abuse had already been made to the county Department of Children and Family Services, according to the suit.
“Instead of protecting Noah and his siblings, DCFS continued to place the children with their abusive parents, where the children continued to be abused over the course of several years,” the suit alleges.
Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services is named as an additional defendant. Hathaway-Sycamores knew of, or suspected, the abuse and misconduct occurring in Noah Cuatro’s home after the boy was sent to the agency by the county Department of Children and Family Services for mental health services, but failed to report the abuse, according to the suit.
