Noah Cuatro

CUATRO

POMONA — The siblings of a four-year-old Palmdale boy whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning — but later led to a criminal indictment of his parents — are not entitled to an expedited trial of their wrongful death suit against Los Angeles County by virtue of the ages of the minor plaintiffs, defense attorneys told a judge, Wednesday, but lawyers for the children countered that their clients deserve an accelerated trial date, in early 2023.

Pomona Superior Court Judge Peter A. Hernandez did not immediately rule, saying he was taking under submission a motion for an early trial date brought on behalf of the siblings of the late Noah Cuatro. He did not say when he would have a final decision.

