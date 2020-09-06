LOS ANGELES — California is sweltering under a dangerous heat wave Labor Day weekend that was spreading triple-digit temperatures over much of the state, raising concerns about power outages and the spread of the Coronavirus as throngs of people packed beaches and mountains for relief.
Officials urged people to conserve electricity to ease strain on the state’s power grid and to follow distancing and mask requirements when they hit recreational areas.
Numerous parking lots to San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles County beaches closed after they filled to capacity and lifeguards reported seeing large crowds.
The mercury hit a record-breaking 117 degrees in Woodland Hills in LA’s San Fernando Valley.
Palmdale set a record for Sept. 5 with its high of 110, beating the old mark of 107, while Lancaster settled for tying its record of 109. Both previous records were set in 1955.
The forecast high for each city today and Monday is 112, which would better other records that were set in 1955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.