LANCASTER — Poodles, retrievers, huskies, shepherds and other dogs returned to Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park with their human handlers for the 28th Bark at the Park, on Saturday.
The popular annual event returned after taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a welcome return for all.
“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Cheri Newlander, who brought her three small dogs — Newton, a Yorkie mix; Graham, a maltipoo; and Ginger, a Chihuahua mix, to the park.
Newlander planned a day of activities for her pooches, who are all about 10 years old.
“We love to do the Pawcasso,” she said.
The Pawcasso booth, hosted by the Southern California Malamute Club, allows dogs to paint a picture. Newlander also planned to get a photo with her dogs in front of a green screen for her Christmas card.
“Lots of fun things that we do, and Newton’s really good at the hide and seek over there,” Newlander said of the Finder’s Keepers Treasure Yard hosted by Secondhand Animals Rescue.
“We do it all, don’t we?” she added, looking at her dogs.
Newlander also purchased several raffle tickets at $1 each. The proceeds benefit the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control centers in Lancaster and Palmdale.
“It’s a good way to support the community,” she said. “One time we won a bed that was bigger than the three of them.”
Bark at the Park offered a variety of dog games for the canines, including the Cat-a-Pult. Hosted by the Lancaster High School Interact Club, the Cat-a-Pult is a bean bag tossing game where a dog triggers the catapult by pressing a lever with his paw, flinging the toy cat onto a grid of numbered squares. The dog then won a corresponding prize.
Grace Smith watched as her corgi Pip executed the Cat-a-Pult with ease.
“Pip loves it,” Smith said.
She said Bark at the Park offers a lot for people and their dogs, including the Canine Good Citizen Test hosted by the High Desert Obedience Club.
“It’s really nice; a lot of variety. You can get vaccinations; you can do dog testing; you can watch other dogs perform. It’s nice, and then the stage shows are good too,” said Smith, who came from Apple Valley.
Jenny Hixon brought Zoe, a two-year-old chocolate lab to the park. Zoe wore an orange Halloween-themed collar and a black and orange Halloween skirt decorated with images of pumpkins and candy corn.
Hixon regularly attends Bark at the Park, save for last year when it was canceled due to the pandemic.
“Everything’s about dogs,” she said when asked what she enjoys about it. “The dogs have a wonderful time and it’s a great experience for the dogs to just socialize.”
Linda Enger brought her eight-year-old Great Pyrenees Lexi to the park.
“She’s a therapy dog,” Enger said. “I take her to school and I have lines four to five deep of people who want to pet her.”
The Bow Wow Arena featured different demonstrations throughout the day including Palmdale-based celebrity dog trainer Kyra Sundance and her Weimaraner Kimba, whose tricks included basketball and a world’s smartest dog demonstration with numbered blocks.
