LANCASTER — Hundreds of people turned out for The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley’s second food truck night and resource fair.
The monthly event runs from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Children’s Center, 45111 Fern Ave., on the fourth Thursday of the month, through June.
Nearly 800 people attended the February event. Approximately 1,000 people registered for Thursday’s event. Lines formed at each of the five food trucks parked around the Children’s Center parking lot. They offered international cuisines such as Thai, Italian and Japanese. There were also tacos and tamales.
“It’s good; second time coming,” parent Susan Marquez said. “I have two of my girls here.”
In addition to the food trucks there was a video game truck, photo booth and live DJ. The monthly event also provides an opportunity to connect attendees with services such as Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center, Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles and Olive Support Services.
“It’s community resource fair meets food truck night,” Carol Stevenson, community engagement manager for the Children’s Center, said. “We want to expose the community to the various resources that are available to them that can assist them in overcoming barriers.”
Attendees received a free meal after checking in with each of the community-based organizations’ booths.
“Everybody in the family gets a free meal,” Stevenson said.
The goal, Stevenson added, was to provide the resources to the community and remove the stigma people might feel when getting help from a nonprofit organization.
“We want people to have fun, feel welcome and sort of as an added bonus they discover resources that could benefit them,” Stevenson said. “We’re finding that a larger number of people could use help after what we’ve been through with the pandemic.”
