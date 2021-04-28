LANCASTER — The Marvin E. Crist Wellness Center at the Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s headquarters has something for employees to enhance each part of their bodies.
AVTA’s Board of Directors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new center Tuesday morning following their regular Board meeting.
The Board named it after Chairman Crist last October on the recommendation of AVTA Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati. He abstained on the vote.
He suggested the agency use a portion of the proceeds from the AVTA’s first round of Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits to build the center for employees in recognition of their contribution to the success of the AVTA’s fleet electrification commitment.
“Chairman Crist said you need to do something for the employees,” Neshati said. “We need to show them our love and respect, and this is something that helps them stay healthy at the same time.”
The fully-stocked center includes equipment for each part of the human body. There are dumbbells, kettle bells, functional trainers with all 12 attachments, ab crunch benches and a fixed curl bar set with weights.
The center also features Precor treadmills, elliptical, upright cycles and recumbent cycles equipment, There are also Precor leg machines, ab crunch machines, bicep curl stations, tricep extension stations, shoulder press stations, diverging lat pull-down stations, back extension stations, leg extension stations, seated leg curl stations and leg press stations. There are also showers for employees.
The center will be open to Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s station deputies as a place where they can work out comfortably.
Drew Mercy presented Crist with a certificate on behalf of state Sen. Scott Wilk, in honor of the center’s grand opening.
“I think everybody here knows just how much effort Marvin puts into serving this city and this entire Valley,” Mercy said. “He puts everything into the council and into agencies like this, helping make this the only transit authority in the country that makes a profit.”
Brandon Roque, representing Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Councilman Richard Loa and AVTA director Dianne Knippel, on behalf of Los Angeles County, also presented certificates of recognition. Lancaster Councilman Darrell Dorris presented Crist with a certificate, as well.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said Crist took the AVTA and turned it into the most profitable public transportation agency in the country. Actually, the only profitable public transportation agency.
“And so I look at this magnificent facility and it really is magnificent, I’m thinking, this was earned,” Parris said. “This was absolutely earned and I think it’s appropriate to share the wealth with the people who made the wealth.”
Crist said the distance that they’ve traveled from 2010 till now is huge. The AVTA allows seniors, veterans, college students and disabled people to ride for free.
“And we’re still profitable,” Crist said. “That’s the distance that we’ve come. We’ll all electric but it’s a team. It’s all of us; it’s just not me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.