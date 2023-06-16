Lancaster — sheriffs

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station commander Capt. John Lecrivain talks about staffing shortages at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, with Deputy Mayor Shawn Cannon, Councilman Ken Mann, Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and councilmen Raj Malhi and Darrell Dorris in attendance. The city’s contract with the sheriff’s department is estimated to rise by 7.5%.

LANCASTER — Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist wants the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to stop the practice of CARPing, where administrative and investigative personnel work patrol assignments to make up for vacancies at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and other contract cities.

CARP refers to the sheriff’s department’s Cadre of Administrative Reserve Personnel program.

