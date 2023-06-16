LANCASTER — Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist wants the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to stop the practice of CARPing, where administrative and investigative personnel work patrol assignments to make up for vacancies at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and other contract cities.
CARP refers to the sheriff’s department’s Cadre of Administrative Reserve Personnel program.
The city will see an estimated 7.5% increase in costs for its contract with the sheriff’s department, bringing the total to about $30 million, up from an estimated $27.5 million. Lancaster has the largest contract in the county.
“I think it’s time that we notify the county that we’re not doing CARPing anymore; that we’re not going to do it,” Crist said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “And I think it’s time that we give them notice and it’s time that we ask the other cities to participate, and if it takes legal action to stop this, we need to stop it.”
Crist asked that the budget be passed without the public safety portion in it when it is up for consideration on June 27. Crist added he wants the city to get what it pays for in its contract with the department.
“It’s not like we’re afraid to pay,” he said. “We’ve paid and paid and paid and paid and they’ve taken and taken and taken.”
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is understaffed and deputies are required to work overtime with some back-to-back shifts. The station is down 39 deputies and three sergeants. Another 20 deputies are unavailable.
“Our deputies are being strained; it’s becoming dangerous out there,” Crist said. “They’re just overworked; they’re doing a third more work than they should be doing. It’s dangerous and we’re not getting what we’re paying for.”
Crist estimated the city is spending $9.5 million on deputies it is not getting. “We cannot be held up for $9.5 million that we’re not getting the service for,” he said.
Councilman Ken Mann said that, between Lancaster, Palmdale and Santa Clarita, the three stations are down close to 200 deputies.
Crist, who is president of the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters, said he has been complaining about CARPing for seven years.
Councilman Darrell Dorris noted that when detectives are put on the street for patrol, it can take longer for cases to get solved.
“If feels like we’re being bullied, you’re going to pay because you have no other choice,” he said.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station commander John Lecrivain said the department is having a hard time recruiting people to fill the vacancies.
“The number I shared with you seems bad, but we’re actually in better shape than many other stations in the county,” he said.
