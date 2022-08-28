Election 2022 Florida Senate

US Rep. Charlie Crist (center) and his fiancé Chelsea Grimes (right) celebrate as he announces his running mate Karla Hernández-Mats (left) on Saturday, at Hialeah Middle School in Hialeah, Fla. Crist will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, in November.

 Gaston De Cardenas/AP Photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist, on Saturday, tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida.

Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats as his lieutenant governor pick at a brief rally in South Florida, describing her as a compassionate former teacher of special needs children with the “heart” necessary to govern.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Charlie Crist is an Idiot. Desantis is a RockStar...and the Associated Press is a pack of Lying Scumbags (IMHO)...enough said.

