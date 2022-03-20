LANCASTER — Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi are the top spenders in the city’s all-mail April 12 municipal election.
Two four-year seats are up for election. Crist and Malhi will face seven challengers — Kevin Baikie, Ayinde Frazier, David Paul, Leslie Underwood, Shawn Cannon II, King Moore II and Fran Sereseres.
City records show that for the period from Jan. 1 to Feb. 26 Crist spent $17,236. That figure includes $4,410 to APG for campaign signs and $4,425 to the City of Lancaster for filing fees. There is an additional $400 to Antelope Valley College students for labor for the signs. The remaining $8,000 is a nonmonetary adjustment reflecting a nonmonetary donation of billboard from Lamar Advertising.
He collected $14,000 in contributions, including $6,000 in monetary donations. Crist received a nonmonetary donation from Larmar Advertising for a billboard valued at $8,000.
Crist’s monetary contributions for the period include $2,000 from Surjit Malhi, $2,500 from Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson, and $500 from Tarzana Campus Prop. He also received $1,000 from the Scott Wilk for Lt. Governor 2026 committee. Crist’s campaign balance as of Feb. 26 was approximately $441,364.
Malhi spent $9,364 between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, according to the most recent information posted on the city’s Web site. The expenditures for the period include $2,200 to AV Harley-Davidson for a fundraising contribution and a $500 contribution to the Mike Garcia for Congress campaign.
Malhi’s campaign balance as of Dec. 31, 2021, was $42,500.
Cannon, Moore, Sereseres and Underwood each filed a Form 470s, indicating they would not spend or collect more than $2,000 for their campaigns, according to documents on the city’s Web site.
No further records were available for Baikie, Frazier, and David Paul.
