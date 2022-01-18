LANCASTER — Registered voters in the city will select two City Council members from a field of nine candidates, including incumbents Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi, in the April 12 all-mail municipal election.
Eleven people pulled nomination papers. Two potential candidates did not return their paperwork by the Jan. 14 deadline, according to an official list released by the City Clerk’s Department on Monday. Because incumbents Crist and Malhi filed nomination papers, there will be no extension of the filing period.
Crist and Malhi pulled their nomination papers on Dec. 20, the first day of eligibility. The challengers, by order in which the nomination papers were pulled, are Kevin Baikie, Ayinde Frazier, David Paul, Leslie Underwood, Shawn Cannon II, King Moore II and Fran Sereseres.
Baikie is a local business owner; Frazier is a local activist; and Paul is a frequent, though as of yet unsuccessful, candidate for the City Council. He ran for the mayor’s seat two years ago. Underwood, a retired civil service employee, also ran for mayor in 2020.
Cannon serves as chairman of the city’s Social Equity Commission. He ran for a seat on the City Council, in 2020. Moore serves on the Lancaster Planning Commission. Sereseres serves on the city’s Homeless Impact Commission. She ran for a seat on the City Council, in 2020.
The election will be conducted by mail-in ballot only.
Registered voters will also be asked to consider Measure H. The ballot measure will served as an advisory vote to the City Council in regard to a proposed ordinance to impose an administrative fine for loitering or camping within 500 feet of sensitive uses such as schools, churches, daycares, parks and libraries in response to increasing public safety concerns.
The deadline to register to vote is March 28.
