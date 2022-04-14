LANCASTER — Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi celebrated their re-election, Tuesday night, as voters also approved Measure H, according to the unofficial, semi-final election night tally posted by the City Clerk’s office, with 24 out of 24 precincts reporting. Unofficial results include all regular ballots cast.
Two full-term, four-year seats were up for election. Malhi received the most votes with 3,508 votes, as of Tuesday night. Crist received 3,446 votes. Of the incumbents’ seven challengers, Leslie Underwood received the most votes with 1,667.
Fran Sereseres received the next highest vote with 546 votes, followed by Shawn Cannon II, with 512 votes, and King L. Moore II, with 461 votes. Kevin Baikie received 337 votes, followed by David Paul with 174 votes. Ayinde Frazier collected 144 votes.
A total of 1,225 ballots were dropped off into drop boxes around the city on election day.
Malhi held an election night party at his restaurant, Malhi’s Indian Cuisine, with Crist and candidates Sereseres, Cannon, Moore and Paul in attendance, along with family members, and supporters including Mayor R. Rex Parris and councilmen Darrell Dorris and Ken Mann. Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Councilman Austin Bishop were there, in addition to Palmdale interim City Manager Ronda Perez, who worked for the City of Lancaster previously.
By approximately 8:45 p.m., there were enough ballots counted that the estimated number of outstanding ballots would not change the results. The updated final tally will be posted to the city’s website, on April 20.
“We are truly a great team and we have great leadership,” Malhi said as Assistant Manager Trolis Niebla entered the restaurant.
City Manager Jason Caudle arrived several minutes later.
Parris touted the accomplishments of Crist.
“I don’t think there is one thing that happens in the Valley that Marvin isn’t leading the charge on,” Parris said. “Air quality, sanitation, AVTA — there’s so many things that he does, it’s truly remarkable and he deserves to be reelected. It is simply unbelievable how much work he puts into the city and how much he loves this city.”
Crist thanked his wife Cindy for her support.
“When you’re involved in the Valley and you’re involved a lot, it takes a lot from the spouse,” Crist said. “All these people up here, their spouses put up with a lot; here’s to the spouses that tolerate us.”
Crist also thanked the City of Palmdale’s Loa, Bishop and Perez for showing up.
“We’re trying to make this one Valley, one cooperative group,” Crist said. “We’ve stopped fighting between us, so that’s a good thing and we’re moving the ball forward; that’s what we’re looking forward to do, is to move the ball forward, and we can do that.”
Crist also noted his and Malhi’s challengers — Cannon, Moore, Paul and Sereseres — seated together at a table in the back of the restaurant.
All of the candidates were invited to attend.
“We didn’t want to exclude anybody,” Crist said. “That’s not what we’re about in Lancaster.”
Cannon ran for the City Council in 2020 as well.
“So this is bigger than just one election,” Cannon said. “It’s gonna take all of us in every election, during election season, off election season, working together to see the city that we wanna see.”
Measure H was an advisory ballot measure that asked whether the City Council should adopt an ordinance imposing an administrative fine for loitering or camping within 500 feet of sensitive uses such as schools, churches, daycares, parks and libraries. The non-binding measure required a simple majority to pass.
As of Tuesday night, Measure H received 4,551 “yes” votes and 1,307 “no” votes.
(1) comment
Well done A.V....well done indeed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.