LANCASTER — Vice Mayor Marvin Crist is running for re-election in Tuesday’s all-mail municipal election to continue building on the progress the city has made since he was first elected, in April 2010.
Two full-term seats are up for election, those held by incumbents Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi. Crist and Malhi have seven challengers: Kevin Baikie, Ayinde Frazier, Leslie Underwood, Shawn Cannon II, King Moore II, and Fran Sereseres.
As the COVID-19 pandemic eases, Crist hopes voters do not lash out at him and Malhi for following public health orders from Los Angeles County and the California Department of Public Health in regard to mask and vaccine mandates.
“I hope the community realizes that we’re like them —we have to follow the rules and not necessarily make them,” Crist said.
Crist has many roles as a member of the City Council in addition to vice mayor.
He serves as chairman of the Antelope Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors. The AVTA recently celebrated becoming North America’s first all-electric transit agency. The AVTA did this while allowing seniors, college students, veterans and people with disabilities to ride for free while also being the nation’s only profitable transit agency.
“When you allow your seniors, handicapped, college students and veterans to ride for free and you’re still profitable, we’re doing something right,” Crist said, when asked to name one of his accomplishments that he is most proud of.
Crist also cited the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds. The city, working with community partners such as Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley and High Desert Medical Group, turned it into a mass vaccination clinic site.
“There’s just so many things in the city right now that are going correctly,” Crist said.
The City of Lancaster is also doing well financially; it has $72 million over what it should have in reserves.
“There’s a lot of money, which tells me we’re doing it correctly,” Crist said. “We did a lot of stuff. We fed a lot of people. We did a lot of COVID-related problems.”
Crist led the city’s efforts to protect jobs and small businesses hurt by COVID-19 shutdown.
In regard to public safety, Lancaster spent about $1.5 million to assist with the June 2021 multi-agency law enforcement operation to clear numerous illegal cartel-operated marijuana cultivation sites in Lake Los Angeles.
The city is working with Antelope Valley Healthcare District on the Lancaster Health District, also known as Medical Main Street.
The proposed mixed-use development includes medical and general offices, retail and commercial uses, housing, and hotel/conference space. The project would be part of an overall master plan that would also allow for the construction of a new Antelope Valley Medical Center.
“We’re working to put a VA component in it,” Crist said of the proposed AV Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.