LANCASTER — Lancaster City Council members-elect Marvin Crist and Raj Malhi will take the oath of office, today, as the council is set to certify the results of the April 12 vote-by-mail ballot General Municipal Election.
Crist and Malhi faced seven challengers for the two full-term, four-year seats on the council.
Malhi finished first with 4,502 votes, followed by Crist with 4,395 votes.
Voters also overwhelmingly approved Measure H. It required a simple majority to pass and received 5,720 “yes” votes and 1,813 “no” votes.
The non-binding advisory measure asked whether the City Council should adopt an ordinance imposing an administrative fine for loitering or camping within 500 feet of sensitive uses such as schools, churches, daycares, parks and libraries.
Voter turnout was far below the 2020 and 2016 municipal elections.
Approximately 8.9% of registered voters cast a ballot in the April 12 election; the total number of ballots received was 8,157.
In 2020, 15.4% of registered voters cast a ballot and in 2016, 11.2% of registered voters cast ballots.
The final unofficial results for the seven challengers are as follows: Retired civil servant Leslie Underwood finished in third place with 2,070 votes, Social Equity Commission Chairman Shawn Cannon II came in fourth with 761 votes, community volunteer Fran Sereseres placed fifth with 697 votes, planning commissioner King Moore II landed in sixth place with 609 votes, businessman Kevin Baikie finished in seventh place with 434 votes, activist Ayinde Frazier placed eighth with 238 votes and David Paul, a brand ambassador, finished last with 228 votes.
