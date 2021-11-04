Crime map, Nov. 4, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 19, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2600 block Belvedere Drive

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44300 block Downsview Road

ASSAULT: 5800 block West Avenue K-2

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue K-2

BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

BURGLARY: 45100 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37600 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block Debonair Way

ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

ASSAULT: 41000 block 13th Street West

ASSAULT: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 38500 block 35th Street East

ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block 47th Street West

