Crimes reported for Oct. 19, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2600 block Belvedere Drive
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Downsview Road
ASSAULT: 5800 block West Avenue K-2
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue K-2
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
BURGLARY: 45100 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Debonair Way
ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 41000 block 13th Street West
ASSAULT: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38500 block 35th Street East
ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block 47th Street West
