Crime map, Nov. 13, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 28, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 40700 block 179th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 43500 block Urbana Lane

ASSAULT: 44100 block Engle Way

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Division Street

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 42700 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 45100 block 17th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 1300 block West Ivesbrook Street

THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue J

THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 45700 block 100th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow Circle

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Lorimer Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Eighth Street East

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 9300 block Avenue T

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 40700 block Godde Hill Road

ASSAULT: 5000 block Adobe Drive

BURGLARY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

BURGLARY: 4300 block Sungate Drive

ROBBERY: 38100 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue L

