Crimes reported for Oct. 28, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 40700 block 179th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 43500 block Urbana Lane
ASSAULT: 44100 block Engle Way
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Division Street
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 42700 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 45100 block 17th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Ivesbrook Street
THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue J
THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 45700 block 100th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Lorimer Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Eighth Street East
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 9300 block Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 40700 block Godde Hill Road
ASSAULT: 5000 block Adobe Drive
BURGLARY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
BURGLARY: 4300 block Sungate Drive
ROBBERY: 38100 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue L
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.