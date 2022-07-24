LOS ANGELES — LA’s new Sixth Street bridge has been open less than two weeks and it’s already proving to be a bit of a nightmare for police, with the latest trouble involving another so-called “street takeover,” Friday night, authorities said.
The bridge was closed for about two hours, Friday evening, because of a crash that took place around 9:55 p.m., according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.
When it reopened, an estimated 200 people arrived “for a street takeover, fireworks and vandalism,” the LAPD’s Central Division tweeted.
Cervantes said no arrests were made on the bridge. However, the Central Division tweeted that anyone who parks on the bridge will have their vehicles cited and/or towed, and anyone present at a bridge takeover will be cited.
A few such takeovers have already been reported on the viaduct, which opened to traffic, July 10, after years of construction.
In a separate incident, LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted, Saturday, that officers responding to another street takeover had green lasers pointed at them.
That takeover took place on Imperial Highway at around 1:55 a.m., Saturday, according to Cervantes.
(1) comment
When you have fireworks and vandalism, yet no arrests were made...you encourage more of this B.S. Start impounding cars...and making arrests. The Pack mentality B.S. needs to end.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.