Crime map, Oct. 22, 2022

Crimes reported for Oct. 6-7, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy and windy. High around 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: October 22, 2022 @ 6:15 am
Crimes reported for Oct. 6-7, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17600 block Mossdale Avenue
ROBBERY: 47300 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block Torbay Court
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3800 block Vista Circle Drive
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 52nd Street East and Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Challenger Way
ASSAULT: Fig Avenue and Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 1700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1800 block Mesa Drive
BURGLARY: 44800 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Double Play Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block 35th Street West
THEFT: 43200 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44500 block 16th Street East
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Rawdon Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Yucca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block 21st Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 47800 block 80th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Twinberry Lane
LLANO
ASSAULT: 17000 block East Avenue S-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36th Street East and Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 39000 block Virginia Street
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: Armfield Avenue and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: Avenue S and Hillcrest Drive
ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: Monte Vista Court and Olive Drive
THEFT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue R-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue S-1
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 41600 block Laidlaw Lane
THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue L-12
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.