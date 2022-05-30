Crime map, May 30, 2022

Crimes reported for May 14, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 45000 block 44th Street West

BURGLARY: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue K

RAPE: 44500 block 15th Street West

ROBBERY: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ROBBERY: 44300 block Division Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block West Pondera Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block 15th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45100 block Division Street

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 9000 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 11000 block East Avenue U

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue P-5

ASSAULT: 3500 block Springridge Way

ASSAULT: 38000 block Calcedony Court

BURGLARY: 37800 block 58th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Justin Court

ROSAMOND

VEHICLE THEFT: 14100 block West Avenue A

