Crime map, May 30, 2022

Crimes reported for May 14, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 45000 block 44th Street West
BURGLARY: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue K
RAPE: 44500 block 15th Street West
ROBBERY: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ROBBERY: 44300 block Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block West Pondera Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block 15th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45100 block Division Street
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 9000 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 11000 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue P-5
ASSAULT: 3500 block Springridge Way
ASSAULT: 38000 block Calcedony Court
BURGLARY: 37800 block 58th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Justin Court
ROSAMOND
VEHICLE THEFT: 14100 block West Avenue A
