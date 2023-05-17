Crime map, May 17, 2023

Crimes reported for May 1, 2023
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for May 1, 2023
LANCASTER
ARSON: Fifth Street East and Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43600 block Bravo Lane
ASSAULT: 700 block West Kettering
BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 90th Street East and Avenue G-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Avenue J-12
THEFT: 44000 block Heaton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Robinson Court
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 37800 block Sunnyvale Lane
BURGLARY: 38700 block 20th Street East
ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42nd Street East and East Avenue S
THEFT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39100 block Third Street East
THEFT: 40000 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 5500 block Cypress Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42300 block 50th Street West
THEFT: 41500 block Poplar Circle
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.