Crime map, April 29, 2023

Crimes reported for April 13-14, 2023
AGUA DULCE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 10700 block Escondido Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 41000 block 178th Street East
BURGLARY: 17500 block Highacres Avenue
BURGLARY: 40600 block 166th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39100 block 164th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44300 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44500 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 5700 block Spice Street
ASSAULT: 900 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Foxton Avenue
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 44200 block 20th Street West
HOMICIDE: 700 block West Kettering Street
ROBBERY: Gadsden Avenue and Milling Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 42100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 51200 block 90th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Via Romana
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Silver Bow Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 7800 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue O-8
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 36800 block Pond Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 39200 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 41100 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 5300 block Essex Drive
ASSAULT: Avenue O-8 and Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Glenbush Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Stanridge Avenue
