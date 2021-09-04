LANCASTER — All residents are invited to a Town Hall, hosted by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Community Advisory Committee and the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, on Sept. 29.
The gathering will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The meeting will follow all COVID-19 safety precautions.
Residents will have the opportunity to meet the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s new leader, Capt. John Lecrivain.
The discussions will cover such topics as domestic violence, vehicle thefts and community resources.
In addition, the Community Advisory Committee will present the AV Monitoring Team’s six-month report on its actions in regards to a 2015 settlement agreement between the US Department of Justice and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The settlement agreement laid out policing reforms settled police-related fair housing claims in the Antelope Valley.
Under the settlement agreement, the sheriff’s department agreed to implement comprehensive reforms to ensure lawful policing and restore public trust. An independent monitoring team oversees the reforms.
Questions may be submitted ahead of time to lbgreen@lasd.org, or message to the committee on social media: @lsscac on Twitter and Instagram and @Lancastercac on Facebook.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station polices the city, Antelope Valley College, and the unincorporated communities of Antelope Acres, Lake Los Angeles and Quartz Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.