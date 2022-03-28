Crimes reported for March 12, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block 44th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Calston Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 15th Street East and Avenue E
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Camellia Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: East Avenue K-8 and Firstview Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 36800 block Kanow Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue R-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue S
ROBBERY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block Chalfont Lane
THEFT: 37700 block Boxthorn Street
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block 35th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 10th Place East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
