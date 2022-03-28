Crime map, March 28, 2022

Crimes reported for March 12, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43800 block 44th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Calston Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East

ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 15th Street East and Avenue E

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue G

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 30th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Camellia Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Date Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: East Avenue K-8 and Firstview Street

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 36800 block Kanow Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue R-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue S

ROBBERY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block Chalfont Lane

THEFT: 37700 block Boxthorn Street

THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block 35th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 10th Place East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

