Crimes reported for March 18, 2022
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44300 block Downsview Road
ASSAULT: 1800 block Linda Avenue
ASSAULT: 43800 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 43900 block Sammy Drive
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 38th Street West and Avenue M-6
ROBBERY: Avenue J and Fig Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Artesia Mill Court
THEFT: 1500 block West Kildare Street
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 45300 block Raysack Avenue
THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 3700 block Julian Lane
ASSAULT: 37100 block Populus Avenue
ASSAULT: 38500 block 37th Street East
BURGLARY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 55th Street East and Avenue R-8
ROBBERY: Date Palm Drive and Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 36900 block Summerholly Circle
THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 32nd Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 42000 block 50th Street West
