Crime map, April 3, 2022

Crimes reported for March 18, 2022

LANCASTER

ARSON: 44300 block Downsview Road

ASSAULT: 1800 block Linda Avenue

ASSAULT: 43800 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 43900 block Sammy Drive

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 38th Street West and Avenue M-6

ROBBERY: Avenue J and Fig Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Artesia Mill Court

THEFT: 1500 block West Kildare Street

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 45300 block Raysack Avenue

THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue S

ASSAULT: 3700 block Julian Lane

ASSAULT: 37100 block Populus Avenue

ASSAULT: 38500 block 37th Street East

BURGLARY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 55th Street East and Avenue R-8

ROBBERY: Date Palm Drive and Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 36900 block Summerholly Circle

THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 32nd Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 42000 block 50th Street West

