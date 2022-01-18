LOS ANGELES — Concrete will be poured, today, for the last of 20 arches on the Sixth Street Viaduct, marking a major milestone for the project to replace the bridge connecting the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles and Boyle Heights.
Concrete pouring will begin about 9:30 a.m., and the 260 cubic yards of concrete will be poured at a rate of four vertical feet per hour, with the final arch taking between 12 and 14 hours to be poured. More than 65 truck loads of concrete are needed per arch, according to the Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering.
The $588 million project to replace the previous bridge — which was built in 1932 and deemed seismically deficient — is expected to be complete this summer. The project was funded by the Federal Highway Transportation Administration, Caltrans and the city of Los Angeles.
The “Ribbon of Light” design was created by the architectural firm HNTB Corp. and Los Angeles-based architect Michael Maltzan. The Bureau of Engineering also plans to create a 12-acre park underneath the bridge to provide access to the LA River, public art, recreational programming and more. Last month, the park project received $8.5 million in grants from Prop 68’s Statewide Park Program.
According to the Bureau of Engineering’s plans, the downtown side of the Sixth Street Viaduct park will include a rain garden, planted seating area, a play and performance lawn, a sculpture garden, a meadow, a dog play area, an adult fitness section, cafe and restrooms, a sloped river gateway, an urban forest and terraces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.