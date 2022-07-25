California Wildfires

Associated Press

An air tanker drops retardant, Sunday, while trying to stop the Oak Fire from progressing in Mariposa County.

 Noah Berger

JERSEYDALE, Calif. — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control through tinder-dry forest, on Sunday, and had grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities.

Some 2,000 firefighters battled the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that includes steep terrain, sweltering temperatures and low humidity, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

You just know the Scumbags (IMHO) at the Associated Press would never miss an opportunity to mention "climate change". These same dirtbags said in the 1970s that the oceans would rise due to the ice caps melting and flood the ocean shores everywhere by the 1980s (never happened)..Then Obama the Weasel buys property on the shoreline...lol thats how Scumbags roll. The Associated Press are Lying Scumbags...nothing more.

