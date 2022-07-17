YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — Containment grew overnight on a fire burning for more than a week in Yosemite National Park and residents of the community of Wawona can return to their homes starting, today, park officials said, Saturday.
The Washburn fire was 37% contained, up from 27%, Friday, and grew slightly to 7.5 square miles.
“Yesterday we had a very successful day and it was the day we were waiting for,” said Matt Ahearn, operations section chief in a Saturday morning briefing.
The fire started, July 7, and is now burning in the Sierra National Forest. How the blaze began remains under investigation but officials suspect people were the source.
Yosemite National Park visitors are prohibited from starting campfires or smoking in some areas to reduce the threat of sparking new wildfires, the National Park Service said Friday.
The famed Mariposa Grove, which includes more than 500 mature sequoias, has escaped serious damage but the area will remain closed to visitors. Ahearn said crews were cleaning up in the grove.
People who own private property as well as park employees who live in Wawona can return to their homes starting this morning, but only with escorts. The area remains under a fire advisory.
Farther north, all evacuation orders and road closures were lifted Saturday morning in the Peter Fire in Shasta County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.