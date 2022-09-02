CASTAIC — California firefighters worked in extreme conditions, Thursday, as they battled wildfires in rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego amid a blistering heat wave that is predicted to last through Labor Day.
Progress was made in containing both blazes but authorities warned that the explosive fire behavior that occurred after they erupted, Wednesday, showed the potential for what could happen during the prolonged torrid conditions.
“The days ahead are going to be challenging,” said Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia, one of the commanders of the battle against the Route Fire near Castaic.
The Route Fire was 12% contained after scorching more than eight square miles and destroying a house. Traffic on the major north-south interstate, a key route for big rigs, was jammed due to lane closures.
Temperatures in the area hit 107 degrees, on Wednesday.
Seven firefighters had to be taken to hospitals with heat injuries, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas Ewald.
All were released, Ewald said, adding that he expected more heat emergencies.
Temperatures in much of California were so high that Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and the state power grid operator asked residents to voluntarily reduce use of electricity during critical afternoon and evening hours.
After strong work by ground crews and helicopters and airplanes dropping water and fire retardant on the Route Fire, authorities planned to lift evacuation orders for a mobile home park and other homes, Ewald said.
“The big thing today is all about boxing the fire in,” he said.
In eastern San Diego County, the Border 32 Fire was 5% contained after swiftly growing to more than 6 square miles, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
The fire burned at least four buildings, including a house, and prompted evacuations for some 400 homes in the Dulzura area near the US-Mexico border. State routes in the area were closed and a school district called off Thursday’s classes.
