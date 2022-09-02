California Wildfires

Wind whips embers from a hot spot, Wednesday, during a wildfire in Castaic. The fire has consumed more than eight square miles, and lane closures on nearby Interstate 5 resulted in massive traffic jams.

 Associated Press

CASTAIC — California firefighters worked in extreme conditions, Thursday, as they battled wildfires in rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego amid a blistering heat wave that is predicted to last through Labor Day.

Progress was made in containing both blazes but authorities warned that the explosive fire behavior that occurred after they erupted, Wednesday, showed the potential for what could happen during the prolonged torrid conditions.

