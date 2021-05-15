LLANO — The Pine Fire, which has burned an estimated 450 acres in a sparsely populated rural area, was 55% contained Friday and all evacuations have been lifted.
Two structures were damaged or destroyed in fire, which erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near Antelope Highway and 248th Street East in Llano. It had been 40% contained Thursday night.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday for Antelope Highway to Pine View Road and Buchanan Road to Smoke Tree Road, affecting about 100 homes, according to CalFire. But those evacuation orders were lifted for most areas Wednesday evening, though they remained in effect for a small number of homes west of Jubilee Road.
All evacuation orders were lifted about 9 a.m. Friday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
About 500 firefighters were assigned to the firefighting effort at the height of the blaze, along with three water-dropping helicopters and two air tankers.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control sheltered livestock at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds and companion animals at the Palmdale Animal Care Center.
